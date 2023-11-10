Antimicrobial Additives Market Size Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Antimicrobial additives are products that can resist, inhibit, and prevent the growth of microbes including mold and bacteria. These additives kill microorganisms such as microbes, protozoans, bacteria, and fungi which cause foul odors, discoloration, corrosion, and other problems on untreated surfaces. Antimicrobial additives find extensive application in numerous end-use industries such as healthcare, construction, packaging, textile, food & beverage, and automotive. The growth of the antimicrobial additives market is driven by the increasing use of these chemicals in different plastic applications in packaged food & beverages, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and medical devices, among others. Additionally, the demand for antimicrobial additives has increased in the automotive, textiles, personal care, and consumer electronics industries due to the rising demand for hygienic products with increasing health awareness

According to the MRFR analysis, the global antimicrobial additives market is projected to register 6.58% CAGR to reach USD 12,562.6 million by the end of 2023. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into inorganic and organic antimicrobial additives. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment has been further divided into silver ion, copper, and zinc, while the organic antimicrobial additives segment has been divided into phenolic biocides, silane quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT), fungicides, and others.

The inorganic segment accounted for 53% of the global market share in 2017 and was valued at around USD million; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 7.01% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing use of silver-based antimicrobial additives in various applications including plastics, paints, coatings, and textiles on account of their high efficiency and strong physical properties. Among various inorganic antimicrobial additives, the silver ion segment accounted for the largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market and is projected to exhibit 7.55% CAGR by the end of 2023.

The organic segment is projected to reach USD 5,796.1 million by 2023. The demand for organic antimicrobial additives based on silane QUAT is expected to increase in the coming years with the surge in plastic consumption. Among various organic antimicrobial additives, phenolic biocides segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register 6.28% CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the global market has been segmented into plastics, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, ceramics, and others. The plastics segment accounted for a 38% market share with a value of USD 3,275.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach around USD 4,954.3 million by 2023. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for plastic in various end-use industries such as medical devices, packaging, automotive, and construction. The paints & coatings segment accounted for the second-largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.62% during the review period.

Based on end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into healthcare, construction, packaging textile, food & beverage, automotive, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for a 27% market share with a value of USD 2,325.2 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. The market growth is due to the increasing use of antimicrobial additives in catheters, insulated pathology bags, vaccine carriers, wound dressings, hospital bedding, surgical drapes, and syringes as they minimize biofilm formation. Food & beverage accounted for the second-largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market in 2017 and is projected to register 6.56% CAGR during the review period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial additives market are DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), PolyOne (US), Biocote Limited (UK), SteriTouch Ltd (UK), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), Biosafe Inc (US), NanoBioMatters (Spain), W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. (US), Milliken Chemical (US), and Addmaster Limited (UK).

Scope of the Report:

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

