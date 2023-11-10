Electronic Article Surveillance System Market Size Challenges 2023, Scopes, Share, Revenue, And Forecasts 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Electronic Article Surveillance System Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Electronic Article Surveillance System Market, by Type (Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection System), By Application (Clothing & Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others) – Forecast 2022

Market analysis

With the growing cases of shoplifting in various supermarkets, the retail industries has suffered a substantial amount of loss in terms of its revenue as well as products. Thus, the retail industry is now moving towards the purchase and installation of the anti-theft systems. The electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is one of the major techniques in controlling the anti-theft techniques for curbing the menace of shoplifting cases in supermarkets, shopping malls and retail stores. The growth in the EAS system adoption and the growing security concerns is augmenting the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market. The global electronic article surveillance system Market is projected to reach the approx. value of USD 2.02 billion by the year 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Market segmentation

The Global Electronic article surveillance system Market is classified on the basis of its type and end-user industry. On the basis of its type, the Electronic article surveillance system market is segmented into soft tag, hard tag, detacher or deactivator and the detection system. Based on its end-users, the market has been classified into cosmetics/pharmacy, clothing and fashion accessories, large grocery & supermarkets among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Electronic article surveillance system Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

The major players in the Electronic article surveillance system Market are Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, (China), Gunnebo Gateway (Sweden), Checkpoint Systems(U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (Ireland), Nedap (The Netherlands), Sentry Technology (U.S.), Ketec (U.S.), Universal Surveillance System (U.S), All-Tag Corporation (U.S), among others.

Scope of the Report:

