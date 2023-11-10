Low-code Development Platform Market By Supply Demand Scenario, Application, By Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Low-code Development Platform Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Low-code Development Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A low-code development platform offers a development environment for creating application software using a graphical user interface. A low-coded platform may generate fully functional apps or may need further coding for certain scenarios.

The increase can be attributed to enterprises’ rising interest in digital transformation and automation of their business operations. The rising necessity for solutions to automate company activities to be deployed quickly has opened the path for the adoption of low-code development platforms. These platforms provide building pieces that business users and IT developers may utilise to assemble into workflows and applications without the need for hand-coding. The growing customer preference for low-code development has necessitated the development of better methods for scaling apps and educating users, whether professional developers or company employees, about these solutions. Pegasystems Inc., for example, announced new Pega Platform templates, services, and training courses in May 2022 to assist citizen developers in quickly and effectively creating low-code apps. Low-code platforms are becoming an important aspect of current cloud platforms in many enterprises, allowing them to improve their strategy while reducing cost and complexity.

Major market players included in this report are:

Appian

Creatio

LANSA

Mendix Technology BV

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

Pegasystems Inc.

Quickbase

Salesforce, Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The low-code development platform market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. Here are 10 key points to provide a deep analysis of this market:

Market Growth : The low-code development platform market has been experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for rapid application development and digital transformation across various industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application Type:

Web-based

Mobile-based

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

SME

Large Enterprise

By End-use:

BFSI

Automotive & Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

