RFID Kanban System Market Trends Analysis, Leading Players Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “RFID Kanban System Marke t2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

RFID Kanban System Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The RFID Kanban System can be defined as firmly established system utilized for managing the replenishment of production material across different industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI among others. In RFID kanban system-colored cards are exchanged with RFID (radio frequency identification) enabled tags which automatically send a signal with the help of software, which is integrated with the organization’s procurement department regarding inventory status.

The increasing spending on digital transformation (DX) technologies and rising third-party logistics (3PL) industry worldwide as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2022, the worldwide spending on digital transformation (DX) is estimated at USD 1800 billion and the spending is projected to grow to USD 2800 billion by 2028. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to increase their geographical footprints. For instance, in January 2022, Texas, US based Retail RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology and solutions provider SML acquired Sweden-based retail customer experience platform provider, Sumzed AB. Sumzed AB specializes in non-RFID and RFID solutions, including price checker, point of information, fitting room support, call for assistance and digital signage. This acquisition would enable SML to expand its market presence in Northern Europe. Also, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms coupled with rising automation across different industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concern associated with cyber-attacks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Brooks Automation Inc.

Datelka

Grifols S A

Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

LogiTag Systems

MATTTEO

MetraTec GmbH

Palex Medical SA (Bidco Palex S.L.)

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Scan Modul B.V.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The RFID Kanban System market is a niche segment within the broader realm of supply chain and inventory management. Here’s a deep analysis of this market in 10 key points:

Market Definition : The RFID Kanban System market focuses on RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology’s application in the implementation of Kanban systems, a lean manufacturing method for efficient inventory management.

: The RFID Kanban System market focuses on RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology’s application in the implementation of Kanban systems, a lean manufacturing method for efficient inventory management. Efficient Inventory Control : RFID Kanban Systems are designed to optimize inventory control by using RFID tags and readers to automatically monitor inventory levels and trigger reorder signals when stock is low, reducing overstock and shortages.

: RFID Kanban Systems are designed to optimize inventory control by using RFID tags and readers to automatically monitor inventory levels and trigger reorder signals when stock is low, reducing overstock and shortages. Cost Savings : By automating inventory management, RFID Kanban Systems help companies save costs associated with excess inventory storage, stockouts, and manual tracking.

: By automating inventory management, RFID Kanban Systems help companies save costs associated with excess inventory storage, stockouts, and manual tracking. Industry Applications : This technology is widely adopted in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail industries, where timely replenishment and accurate inventory levels are critical.

: This technology is widely adopted in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail industries, where timely replenishment and accurate inventory levels are critical. Real-time Visibility : RFID technology provides real-time visibility into inventory levels, enabling better demand forecasting, supplier collaboration, and decision-making.

: RFID technology provides real-time visibility into inventory levels, enabling better demand forecasting, supplier collaboration, and decision-making. Error Reduction : The automation of Kanban processes through RFID minimizes human error in inventory management, leading to greater accuracy and reliability.

: The automation of Kanban processes through RFID minimizes human error in inventory management, leading to greater accuracy and reliability. Integration : RFID Kanban Systems can integrate with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and other software to provide end-to-end visibility and automation in the supply chain.

: RFID Kanban Systems can integrate with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and other software to provide end-to-end visibility and automation in the supply chain. Market Players : Major players in the RFID Kanban System market include Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Impinj, and Siemens, along with various specialized solution providers.

: Major players in the RFID Kanban System market include Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Impinj, and Siemens, along with various specialized solution providers. Challenges : Challenges in this market include the initial implementation costs, technology adoption barriers, and concerns related to data security and privacy.

: Challenges in this market include the initial implementation costs, technology adoption barriers, and concerns related to data security and privacy. Growth Potential: The RFID Kanban System market is expected to grow as more industries recognize the benefits of real-time inventory control and as RFID technology continues to advance in terms of cost-effectiveness and functionality.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Bin RFID Kanban System

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban System

By Component

RFID Box

RFID Base

RFID Shelf/Cabinet

Electronic Shelf Displays

Others

By Application:

Supply Chain Inventory Management

Equipment Identification

Track and Trace Solution

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Market Research Objective:

To assess market size and growth potential:

The objective is to determine the current market size, estimate its growth rate, and identify potential opportunities for market expansion.

To understand customer preferences and behavior:

The objective is to gain insights into customer needs, preferences, buying behaviors, and decision-making processes to develop effective marketing strategies and product offerings.

To evaluate market competition:

The objective is to assess the competitive landscape, identify key competitors, analyze their market share, strengths, weaknesses, and strategies to formulate a competitive positioning.

To explore new market segments:

The objective is to identify and understand untapped or emerging market segments, assess their potential demand, and evaluate the feasibility of targeting these segments.

To assess brand perception and awareness:

The objective is to measure brand awareness, perception, and loyalty among customers and target audiences to gauge the effectiveness of branding and marketing efforts.

To evaluate product or service satisfaction:

The objective is to gather feedback from customers regarding their satisfaction levels with a specific product or service, identify areas for improvement, and enhance customer experience.

To analyze market trends and industry dynamics:

The objective is to identify and analyze market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and other factors influencing the industry’s dynamics to inform strategic decision-making.

To explore market entry opportunities:

The objective is to identify potential markets for expansion, assess their attractiveness, understand entry barriers, and evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets.

To conduct market segmentation and targeting:

The objective is to segment the market based on demographics, psychographics, or other relevant factors and develop targeted marketing strategies for each segment.

To assess pricing strategies:

The objective is to evaluate pricing strategies in the market, analyze price sensitivity among customers, and identify optimal pricing levels for products or services.

