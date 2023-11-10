Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market to See Huge Growth by 2032

The latest research report on the ‘Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017-2022, reaching a revenue of USD 11.22 billion by 2022.

The Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is a rapidly growing market that provides chemical compounds used in association with imaging technology to enhance the visualization of structures and organs within the human body, thus assisting physicians to detect diseases at an early stage or better diagnose diseases.

The market has been classified based on imaging reagent class, application, administration, and end-use for an exhaustive analysis of the Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market across different regions. The contrast reagent segment held the largest market share in 2016, but the optical reagent segment is expected to experience the most promising demand in the coming years.

Demand for biological and medical imaging reagents is also provided for various application segments, including X-Ray, MRI, PET/CT, and ultrasonography. Among these, demand for biological and medical imaging reagents from the X-Ray segment held the largest market share in 2016, owing to its increasing application across various medical treatments such as orthopedic damage, cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia, cancers/tumors, and dental among others.

The global biological and medical imaging reagents market has been categorized into intravascular through injection, oral, and enema through rectal, based on the route of administration. The imaging reagents administered through injection held the largest market share in 2016 and are also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall biological and medical imaging reagent market in 2016. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to turn into the most promising market for biological and medical imaging reagents, with a large consumer base of imaging reagents on account of rising incidents of chronic diseases and an increasing number of geriatric populations.

The surge in demand for various image-guided medical treatment procedures for minimum invasive surgeries is anticipated to trigger demand for biological and medical imaging reagents during the forecast period from 2017-2022. Rapid research and development activities taking place in the field of drug discovery to manufacture advanced patient-centric drugs are predicted to create a better opportunity for various biological and medical imaging reagent manufacturers in the coming years.

The Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is consolidated in nature, with the existence of few vendors, including GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Guerbet, and Bracco S.p.A, among others.

