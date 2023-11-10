North America Nutritional Supplement Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom

The latest research report on the ‘North America Nutritional Supplement Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global nutritional supplement market was valued at USD 40.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to experience a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted period.

The North American market is the second-largest market for nutritional supplements after Asia-Pacific. The market is segmented by type of ingredients such as vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes, and botanicals supplements, with vitamin supplements having the highest share in North America in 2018. The market is also segmented by end-users into infants and adults, and by countries, the market is divided into the U.S.A., Canada, and others (Rest of North America).

The key drivers of the market are the hectic lifestyle, stress levels, and the rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity among working professionals and the geriatric population. In addition, rising awareness towards nutritional supplements among working professionals in the U.S. for maintaining balanced nutrition in the human body is expected to promote the consumption of dietary supplements over the coming years. Easy access to nutritional supplements to consumers through retail outlets and company-operated stores by Amway and Herbalife in the U.S.A. is also expected to be a key growth driver.

The market faces some challenges, including lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage, scientific and regulatory compliances on the quality, safety, and efficacy of nutritional supplements.

Some of the key players operating in the North America nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Pfizer Inc., Herbalife International, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The report provides an overview of the North America Nutritional Supplement Market, market drivers, challenges, and trends. It also includes historical, current, and forecasted market size data for North America market segmentation based on type of ingredients and end-users, as well as country-wise segments by revenue. Additionally, the report analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market.

The report helps readers understand the demand for the nutritional supplement market, determine the viability of the market, and develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments. The report also evaluates the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where the reader is placed. Furthermore, the report identifies the key competitors of this market, analyzes their growth strategies and initiatives, and helps the reader define competitive positioning by comparing products and services compared with the key players in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North America nutritional supplements market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts. The report covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries, providing market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook for each region.

