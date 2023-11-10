Nutritional Supplement Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2032

The latest research report on the ‘Nutritional Supplement Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global nutritional supplement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.01%, leading to a global revenue of USD 245.43 Billion by 2023.

The market is segmented based on type of ingredients such as vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals, and end users such as infants and adults. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the growing demand in China, Japan, and India.

The key drivers of the nutritional supplement market include increasing consumer awareness for healthy living and healthy diet, urbanization and changing lifestyles, prevention of diseases, awareness towards weight management among working professionals, development in the retail and pharmaceutical industries, innovation in product offerings, and modernization of retail channels. However, lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage of nutrition supplements, negative publicity, and fake product claims may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, DSM, Nestle Nutritionals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Glanbia Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Arkopharma Laboratories.

The report provides an overview of the global nutritional supplement market, its drivers and challenges, and market trends. It also includes historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients, end users, and geography. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

