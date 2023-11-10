Master Data Management Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2023-2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Master Data Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Master Data Management Market is valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Master data management (or MDM) refers to various solutions, services, and standards that assist organisations in managing their master data. Master data consists of secret and crucial company data on customers, goods, financial transactions, suppliers, and others. The emergence of MDM has enabled businesses to collect and manage master data, which can then be used for data analytics and effective decision-making. Some of the key factors driving the MDM market include the critical need to install centrally placed or controlled data, increasing need for verification and compliance, and escalating demand for outstanding business performance and data quality.

According to BI-SURVEY.com, master data and data quality management were particularly essential in Northern Europe and among IT users in 2017. However, current concerns about data security, as well as a lack of understanding of the benefits of data management solutions, are the primary factors impeding the growth of the master data management market size. Nonetheless, the adoption of integrated vendor solutions is expected to present service providers with new options. Master data management companies have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics to expand their products in the market, including new product launches, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Oracle Enterprise Data Management will be updated in February 2022. Validation errors can now be downloaded to an MS Excel file with the latest release. This allows EDM users to get help or feedback from others. The file contains data like nodes, attributes, relationships, and failure messages. Similarly, Broadcom updates its CA IDMS in April 2022; the new update includes DML modification statements that alter the database’s record occurrences. Users can delete a record from the database’s database and link a member record to a set.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

TIBCO Software

Informatica

Talend

Cloudera

Riversand

Broadcom

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Master Data Management (MDM) market focuses on solutions and processes to manage an organization’s critical data to ensure consistency and accuracy across various systems. Here’s a deep analysis of this market in 10 key points:

Market Definition : The MDM market involves tools, software, and processes designed to manage and maintain an organization’s master data, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and coherence across the enterprise.

: The MDM market involves tools, software, and processes designed to manage and maintain an organization’s master data, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and coherence across the enterprise. Importance of Master Data : Master data includes key entities such as customers, products, employees, and locations. MDM is crucial for organizations aiming to improve data quality and make informed business decisions.

: Master data includes key entities such as customers, products, employees, and locations. MDM is crucial for organizations aiming to improve data quality and make informed business decisions. Data Integration : MDM solutions facilitate data integration by consolidating master data from disparate sources, systems, and departments into a single, unified view.

: MDM solutions facilitate data integration by consolidating master data from disparate sources, systems, and departments into a single, unified view. Data Quality and Governance : The market emphasizes data quality and governance, providing tools to enforce data standards, validate information, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

: The market emphasizes data quality and governance, providing tools to enforce data standards, validate information, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Single Source of Truth : MDM creates a single, authoritative source of truth for master data, reducing redundancy and inconsistencies in data across the organization.

: MDM creates a single, authoritative source of truth for master data, reducing redundancy and inconsistencies in data across the organization. Industry Applications : MDM has applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, where accurate and consistent master data is essential for operations and analytics.

: MDM has applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, where accurate and consistent master data is essential for operations and analytics. Master Data Domains : MDM solutions manage various master data domains, such as customer data (Customer MDM), product data (Product MDM), and employee data (Employee MDM), tailoring to specific business needs.

: MDM solutions manage various master data domains, such as customer data (Customer MDM), product data (Product MDM), and employee data (Employee MDM), tailoring to specific business needs. Market Leaders : Leading players in the MDM market include Informatica, IBM, SAP, and Oracle, providing comprehensive MDM solutions and services.

: Leading players in the MDM market include Informatica, IBM, SAP, and Oracle, providing comprehensive MDM solutions and services. Cloud-based MDM : The market is witnessing a shift towards cloud-based MDM solutions, offering scalability, flexibility, and ease of integration with other cloud services.

: The market is witnessing a shift towards cloud-based MDM solutions, offering scalability, flexibility, and ease of integration with other cloud services. Digital Transformation Enabler: MDM is a key enabler for digital transformation initiatives, supporting businesses in leveraging accurate and consistent data for analytics, AI, and other advanced technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training & Support Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Market Research Objective:

To assess market size and growth potential:

The objective is to determine the current market size, estimate its growth rate, and identify potential opportunities for market expansion.

To understand customer preferences and behavior:

The objective is to gain insights into customer needs, preferences, buying behaviors, and decision-making processes to develop effective marketing strategies and product offerings.

To evaluate market competition:

The objective is to assess the competitive landscape, identify key competitors, analyze their market share, strengths, weaknesses, and strategies to formulate a competitive positioning.

To explore new market segments:

The objective is to identify and understand untapped or emerging market segments, assess their potential demand, and evaluate the feasibility of targeting these segments.

To assess brand perception and awareness:

The objective is to measure brand awareness, perception, and loyalty among customers and target audiences to gauge the effectiveness of branding and marketing efforts.

To evaluate product or service satisfaction:

The objective is to gather feedback from customers regarding their satisfaction levels with a specific product or service, identify areas for improvement, and enhance customer experience.

To analyze market trends and industry dynamics:

The objective is to identify and analyze market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and other factors influencing the industry’s dynamics to inform strategic decision-making.

To explore market entry opportunities:

The objective is to identify potential markets for expansion, assess their attractiveness, understand entry barriers, and evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets.

To conduct market segmentation and targeting:

The objective is to segment the market based on demographics, psychographics, or other relevant factors and develop targeted marketing strategies for each segment.

To assess pricing strategies:

The objective is to evaluate pricing strategies in the market, analyze price sensitivity among customers, and identify optimal pricing levels for products or services.

