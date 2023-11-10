Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom

The latest research report on the ‘Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The Middle East and Africa edge computing market is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 33%.

Edge computing brings data processing closer to IoT sensors to reduce latency and improve efficiency. With the huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives, collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centers that store, process data locally before sending them to the centers or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Middle East and Africa edge market is further classified into applications and end-users.

Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Smart cities hold the largest market share, but smart factories are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Manufacturers are keen to use real-time tracking as IoT enables them to control the supply chain. It incorporates automation and improves production efficiencies. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce.

Based on end-users industries, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. This sector is shifting toward digital technologies. The region is also planning to deploy 5G networks. The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi Arabia announced Al Khobar to be the first city to test 5G network.

The key players in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

By regions, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements in connective devices.

