Latin America Edge Computing Market All Sets for Continued Outperformance

The Latin America edge computing market is poised to reach USD 0.44 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 31.1%.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for IoT devices, which generate vast amounts of data. Edge computing brings data processing closer to IoT sensors, reducing latency and improving efficiency. Edge computing networks are a series of data centres that store and process data locally before transmitting it to other centres or the cloud, optimizing computing and avoiding data transfer disruptions.

The Latin America edge computing market is segmented by applications and end-users.

The applications include smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others such as gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities hold the largest market share due to the high urbanization pressure across the region, which demands smart city strategies to digitize citizen problems. On the other hand, the smart factories application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The manufacturing sector is embracing Industry 4.0, with 48% of organizations planning to invest in automation technologies and data exchange manufacturing in 2018, and edge computing networks will be used to support digital advancements.

Based on end-user industries, edge computing networks are used in manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. The region will witness significant growth in LTE coverage and expansion in fibre-optics-based connectivity for cell sites.

The key players in the Latin America edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

By region, the market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of LATAM, with Brazil and Mexico expected to lead in edge computing deployments due to their advancements toward connective devices.

