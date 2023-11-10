Europe Edge Computing Market Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead

The latest research report on the ‘Europe Edge Computing Market’ provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The Europe edge computing market is experiencing substantial growth, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.94 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 29.3%.

Edge computing is a technology that brings data processing closer to IoT sensors, reducing latency and improving efficiency. With the rise of the internet of things, companies are dealing with huge volumes of data generated from daily activities. Processing and analyzing these massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently and make better business decisions, quickly. Edge computing offers a solution by providing a network of data centres that store and process data locally before sending them to central or cloud storage.

The Europe edge computing market is further classified based on applications and end users.

By applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Smart cities hold the largest market share, and more than 240 European cities with a population above 100,000 are progressing toward smart city programs.

By end users, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, given the region’s leadership in 5G deployment.

Key players in the Europe edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and Amazon.

The Europe edge computing market is divided into the EU5 and the rest of EU5. The EU5 would secure the highest market share because countries like the U.K. and France are progressing swiftly with smart and connected devices. Europe is progressing toward digital industrialization, with around 91% of European corporates investing in digitizing factory plants in the core of Europe. The UK is also expected to gain EUR 4.8 Bn from the use of IoT in the healthcare sector, which is expected to drive edge computing applications in the region.

Despite the growth opportunities, there are still challenges faced by the Europe edge computing market. One of the crucial challenges is the lack of technical skills. Edge computing is expected to face deployment problems, such as optimizing spectrum usage.

The report covers the current and forecasted regional (EU5 and rest EU5) market size data for the Europe edge computing market, based on applications and end users industries, market trends, drivers and challenges, and analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market. The report provides valuable insights into the demand for the Europe edge computing market by application and end user industries, helping businesses to determine the viability of the market. It also provides opportunities for companies to formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain, identify gap areas and address them, and develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments. Finally, it defines competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market.

The report also discusses market opportunities, compound annual growth rate (CAGR), competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

