MyRepublic mobile addresses 4G connectivity disruptions and customer service accessibility

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - Telecommunications operator MyRepublic is addressing the service disruption experienced by 4G mobile customers on November 5, 2023. It acknowledges that some of its customers faced unexpected mobile data connectivity issues and some customers experienced difficulties in reaching its customer service.





MyRepublic understands the importance of uninterrupted service and the frustration such disruptions can cause. It is important to note that this incident was isolated to its 4G mobile services, while 5G and Broadband services remained unaffected.



MyRepublic formally extends its sincerest apologies to all affected 4G customers for the inconvenience caused. The provider wants to reassure its customers that such disruptions are rare, and it has identified the fault and has taken steps to prevent future occurrences.



In addition, MyRepublic is offering compensation to all its 4G subscribers. All affected 4G mobile customers will receive compensation based on their current mobile plan. This will take effect from December 2023 onwards and the specific details will be communicated directly to affected customers by email.



Shivendra Singh, Managing Director of Mobile in MyRepublic commented: “At MyRepublic, our customers are our priority, and we deeply value the trust they place in our services. We take immense pride in delivering a great customer experience and we use such incidents to enhance our processes and systems to better our service delivery. We are determined to maintain transparency and to provide the high-quality customer service that they expect from us.”



Customers seeking further information or assistance are encouraged to contact MyRepublic’s customer service channels, which have been reinforced to handle increased queries and provide prompt support.



Contact Information:

Customer Support: https://myrep.sg/myr-support

Media.sg@myrepublic.net

11 Lorong 3 Toa Payoh, #04-11/15, Jackson Square, Block B, Singapore 319579

