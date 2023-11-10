G7 foreign ministers stress Taiwan Strait peace in joint statement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the EU emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement released on Wednesday (Nov. 8), following a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan.

Regional peace is “indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community,” the statement said. The foreign ministers called for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait tensions.

They also said that none of the G7 member nations have changed their position regarding Taiwan and their respective “one China” policies. However, they expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations, including at the World Health Assembly and World Health Organization technical meetings.

The foreign ministers urged China to “act as a responsible member of the international community.” The ministers said they welcome “constructive and stable relations” with China and understand the significance of expressing concerns directly to Beijing.

“We acknowledge the need to work together with China on global challenges as well as areas of common interest,” they said. They stressed that G7 policies are not intended to hurt China or to undermine its economic growth and development.

In response, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took to X and said she was “grateful” for the ministers’ support of Taiwan and their reaffirming of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to the security and prosperity of the international community.

“Taiwan's security is tied to the security of the Indo-Pacific and the world,” Tsai said. She pledged to continue working with G7 members and like-minded partners, as well as the global community “toward a free and open Indo-Pacific and a more peaceful and prosperous world.”