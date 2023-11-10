Zinc Oxide Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2023-2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Zinc Oxide Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Zinc Oxide Market Research Report Process (Direct, Indirect, Laboratory, Waelz, Wet, ZnO Nanostructures), Application (Animal Feed & Nutrition, Ceramics, Cosmetic Ingredients, Fertilizers, Food Additives, Light Emitting Diodes, Lubricants, Metal Processing, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals Products, Rubber, Others), End Users (Automotive, Building & Construction, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Metallurgy, Personal Care, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The zinc oxide and its demand is growing as it is highly utilized in the semiconductors and electronics industry. The zinc oxide is ready available in the market and comes in the form of a white powder type. The global zinc oxide market is expanding gradually owing to several factors like higher penetration of the zinc oxide in end-users industries like the rubber industry along with the growing demand for zinc oxide in the personal care, cosmeceutical, pharmaceutical and other related industries. The global zinc oxide market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 4,946.26 million by augmenting at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global zinc oxide market is segmented on the basis of its application, process, end-users and regional demand. Based on its application, the market is classified as Ceramics, Animal Feed & Nutrition, Fertilizers, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetic Ingredients, Lubricants, Food Additives, Rubber, Metal Processing, Light Emitting Diodes, Pharmaceuticals Products and Others. On the basis of its process, the market is bifurcated into Indirect, Direct, Laboratory, Wet, Waelz, ZnO nanostructures. Based on its end-user, the market is divided into Building & Construction, Automotive, Metallurgy, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global zinc oxide market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

Grillo-Werke AG, Marzinc, PontenossaSPA, Miike Smelting Co. Ltd., Nyrstar, Recylex, Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., American Zinc Recycling LLC, Befesa, EverZinc, GHC Ltd., Symrise, US Zinc, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., and Zochem LLC, among others are some of the major players in the global zinc oxide market.

