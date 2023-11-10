Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Senior Estonian lawmaker pushes back against increased ties with Taiwan

'Not smart to ruin relations with China,' says Toomas Kivimagi

  142
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/10 09:52
The Estonian national flag is pictured above the country's parliament building. (Canva, Getty Images photo)

The Estonian national flag is pictured above the country's parliament building. (Canva, Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A senior Estonian politician has pushed back against his country’s decision to boost ties with Taiwan saying “there is no point in playing with fire.”

Bloomberg reported on Friday (Nov. 11) that lawmaker and deputy speaker of the Estonian parliament Toomas Kivimagi is unhappy with his country’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a trade office under the name “Taiwanese capital Taipei.” His comments follow a meeting earlier in the week during which the Chinese ambassador to the country said they may leave if the office is opened.

Kivimagi said he did not want to escalate tensions between China and his country. “It’s not smart for us to ruin relations with China,” he said.

On Thursday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) urged Estonia to “abide by its commitment to the one-China principle,” and said China opposes any official exchange with Taiwan. After the Estonian government announced the Taiwan trade office it emphasized that it would not engage with Taiwan politically, and it would continue to support the one-China policy.

Following that, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was hosted by an Estonian government-established but independent think tank on Thursday for a speech in which he thanked the Estonian government for their support. Wu said Taiwan will work to develop asymmetric warfare capabilities with Baltic countries, and spoke of China's increasing “grey zone” tactics employed to coerce Taiwan.
Estonia-Taiwan relations
Taiwanese capital Taipei Trade Office
Toomas Kivimagi
Wang Wenbin

RELATED ARTICLES

Estonia to allow Taiwan office, China ambassador threatens to leave
Estonia to allow Taiwan office, China ambassador threatens to leave
2023/11/09 10:53
China's status at Central American Parliament upgraded after Taiwan exit
China's status at Central American Parliament upgraded after Taiwan exit
2023/09/27 20:07
South Korea summons China ambassador over Taiwan remarks
South Korea summons China ambassador over Taiwan remarks
2023/04/21 15:15
S Korea criticizes China over Taiwan remarks
S Korea criticizes China over Taiwan remarks
2023/04/20 19:40
Taiwan and China may cooperate to fight human trafficking in Cambodia
Taiwan and China may cooperate to fight human trafficking in Cambodia
2022/08/19 15:31