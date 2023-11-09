The 8wonder Winter Festival reveals 11 hit songs and Viet Nam’s top artists performing with Maroon 5

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - 8Wonder Winter Festival, co-organized by VinFast and VinWonders, today announces that 8Wonder Winter Festival will showcase a unique integrated visual art stage setup to support Maroon 5 for the highly anticipated show. This news comes as 8Wonder Winter Festival exclusively reveals Maroon 5 will play a full set that includes 11 of their record-breaking hits will feature in Phu Quoc. Vinpearl is also delighted to announce the top Vietnamese artists performing at the festival this year.



When taking the stage on December 16 in Phu Quoc, Maroon 5 will play a full setlist for more than 75 minutes, including global hits like This Love, Moves Like Jagger, One More Night, Sugar, Don't Wanna Know, Sunday Morning, Girls Like You, Memories, Animals, Maps, She Will Be Loved, and more.



Supporting Maroon 5 will be contemporary Vietnamese (Vbiz) stars, including Toc Tien, Justatee, Phuong Ly, Double 2T, Gray D and DJ 2Pillz. Every performance at the 8Wonder Winter Festival ranging from Rap, R&B, Pop, Rock and Soul will offer a lively, colourful and spontaneous musical atmosphere that will captivate 12,000 spectators with "Infinity Wonder."







In addition to this feast of musical talent, the visual stage concept of the 8Wonder Winter Festival 2023 will also add to the creative setting. The stage at Tropicana Square will provide an integrated visual art installation to augment and elevate each musical act.





Việt Nam's own brand of contemporary music festival is ready to take the spotlight and become globally recognised as it combines the "world pop-rock monument" with A-list artists of the Vietnamese music scene.



In addition to this, the "Twilight till First Light" theme offers the audience hundreds of unique "festivals within a festival" experiences, continuing from dusk to dawn. From 3pm on December 16, visitors can participate in festive activities at the dedicated dining and entertainment complex, Grand World. These activities include a street food festival, the Wake Up Santa Parade, fire dancing and street circus performances, festival-themed face painting and many more. Also, following the climax of 8Wonder are a series of after-party activities: the Gondola aristocratic boat race festival, Wake Up Camping by the beach, the Corona-by-night after-party and an immersive laser light show at the Love Lake.



Supporting this festive season, visitors can also check in with a range of lively activities at Phu Quoc United Center: an 8Wonder-themed mermaid show, the Wonder Eco Christmas featuring amusing parades, the Waikiki Water Battle with water games, vibrant DJ music, or exploring the showcase zone, experiencing electric cars and receiving surprising gifts.



By featuring a world-class immersive "festival of festivals" musical journey that transcends time and space, the 8Wonder Winter Festival will be a key catalyst in elevating Phu Quoc United Center and Phu Quoc island as the "most sought-after festive destination" on the world tourism map.





Limited tickets are available now for the 8Wonder Winter Festival in Phu Quoc.





The Wake Up Festival will be held from December 9, 2023 to January 7, 2024, with the 8Wonder Winter Festival taking place on December 16, 2023.



8Wonder Winter Festival tickets are now officially on sale, with six ticket categories, from General Admission to VIP and SVIP, starting at $56 each. Each ticket holder is entitled to one of these exclusive Phu Quoc United Center’s experiences:



(1) 01 entry to Teddy Bear House (for all ticket categories)

(2) 01 entry to VinWonders or Vinpearl Safari, culinary delights, etc., for VIP, SVIP tickets.



Combo packages are also available, starting at only US$184 per room, which include 8Wonder music festival tickets and a 3-day, 2-night stay for 2 people at Vinpearl in Phu Quoc. Visitors purchasing these packages will have further stay benefits, such as:



(1) 50% discount for VinWonders and Vinpearl Safari tickets (for use on December 16, 2023)

(2) 20% discount on Vinpearl hotel spa services

(3) 33% discount on Vinpearl golf services

(4) 15% discount on Vinpearl dining





For 8Wonder ticket booking, please visit: www.vinwonders.com or VinWonders mobile app.For Vinpearl travel packages, please visit: www.vinpearl.com or MyVinpearl mobile app.For further information about 8Wonder, please visit: www.8thwonder.vn

