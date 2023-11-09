Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Future Market Size Trends Transforming Business Models and Opportunities

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) is the pressure which develops first on the skull and eventually in the brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). ICP results in intracranial hypertension eventually. Therefore, ICP needs monitoring to treat severe traumatic brain injury patients.

The growing prevalence of neurovascular diseases such as brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of traumatic injuries, and ongoing product developments and commercialization are expected to drive the market growth. According to a study published in the Methodist DeBakey Cardiovascular Journal in 2014, about one million strokes occur annually in the US with 10 to 15% accounting for the intracranial atherosclerotic disease. However, a shortage of trained professionals and high procedural cost of ICP monitoring devices may hamper the growth of the market.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2,013.9 million by 2024 from USD 1,160.1 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 41.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 33.4% and 20.5%, respectively. Growing technological advancements worldwide are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into route of intervention, technique, application, device, end user, and region.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by route of intervention, is segmented into intraventricular, epidural sensors, and others.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by technique, is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Invasive techniques are further segmented into external ventricular drainage (EVD) and microtransducer ICP monitoring. Non-invasive techniques are further segmented into transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, tympanic membrane displacement (TMD) analyzer, optic nerve sheath diameter sonography, MRI/CT, and fundoscopy (papilledema).

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by application, is segmented into traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and others.

The global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market, by device, is segmented into intraventricular catheters, subarachnoid screws, epidural sensors, non-invasive ICP monitors, and others.

By end user, the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, trauma centers, and others.

Key Players

Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, RAUMEDIC Inc, Sophysa SA, Boston Neurosciences, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corporation, and Natus Medical Incorporated

