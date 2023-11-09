Patient Handling Equipment Market (2023 to 2032) – Size, Share, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Patient Handling Equipment market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The global patient handling equipment market will grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol228

Patient handling equipment involves devices that help to shift patients from one place to another. These types of equipment are being used in-home care services, hospitals, and nursing homes to prevent patients from injury. The popular patient-handling types of equipment are medical beds, wheelchairs, stretchers, medical scooters, and operating table pads.

It offers details on crucial market processes, such as leading participants. Changes in consumer behavioral patterns have temporarily hindered the market’s growth because the size of the Patient Handling Equipment market is still insufficient to predict precise dollar estimates. As a result, it will be essential to conduct a more thorough analysis of the market by considering other factors.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Over the forecast period, the size of the worldwide Patient Handling Equipment market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (2023-2032). The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The global patient handling equipment market is forecast to grow due to the rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders. World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that around 1.71 billion people are undergoing musculoskeletal disorders around the globe. Meanwhile, the geriatric population is more prone to these kinds of disorders. Thus, in turn, the need for patient handling equipment would increase to manage patients effortlessly and avoid the risk of further injury.

Moreover, several regulations and government made policies would escalate the use of lifting equipment in hospitals and diagnostic & treatment centers. According to the Safe Patient Handling Act, hospitals, nursing homes, and other public health clinics need to form a policy for the usage of lifting and transfer aids for shifting patients safely.

On the contrary, the high cost of patient handling equipment would slow down the growth of the global patient handling equipment market during the forecast period. The patient handling equipment costs a huge value, which can restrict its adoption.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol228

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to acquire a maximum share in the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders like arthritis, bone fractures, osteoarthritis in the region would boost the demand for patient handling equipment. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in the region would also prompt the growth of the regional market. Apart from that, strict rules and regulations in the region would further raise the demand for patient handling equipment.

Key Market Players

Joerns Healthcare LLC (United States)

Gainsborough Healthcare Group (United States)

HoverTech International (United States)

Medline Industries Inc. (United States)

ARJO (Europe)

Guldmann Inc. (Europe)

Handicare Group AB (Europe)

Sunrise Medical Inc. (Germany)

Getinge (Europe)

Hill Rom Holding Inc. (United States)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Invacare Corporation (United States)

Antano Group (Europe)

Mangar International Inc.

Stiegelmeyer (Germany)

Joerns Healthcare Inc. (United States)

Prism Medical (United States)

LINET (Europe)

Other prominent players

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol228

Market Segmentation

By Type

Patient Transfer Devices Patient Lifts Ceiling Lifts Sit-To-Stand Lifts Mobile Lifts Stair & Wheelchair Lifts Bath & Pool Lifts

Slings Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Reusable Air-Assisted Mattresses Single-Patient Use Air-Assisted Mattresses Sliding Sheets

Accessories Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Semi-Electric Beds

Mobility Devices Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters Powered Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Manual Wheelchairs Ambulatory Aids Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment Stretchers & Transport Chairs



By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol228

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What opportunities exist for the Patient Handling Equipment market to expand?

How quickly is the market expanding?

Which local market will lead the way in the upcoming years?

What potential for growth in the Patient Handling Equipment market exists in the foreseeable future?

What potential problems can the Patient Handling Equipment market encounter in the future?

Which businesses dominate the market?

What are the primary elements causing rapid growth?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol228

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/