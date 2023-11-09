Multimodal Imaging Market Enhancement, Size, Growth, and Business Opportunities from 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Multimodal Imaging market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The global multimodal imaging market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Multimodal imaging or multiplexed imaging takes place when more than one imaging method is used in conjunction. Multimodal imaging methods are utilized to detect cancer in a more precise manner by combining various efficient techniques. These techniques include computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound, medical radiation, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, etc.

The imaging technologies are considered most efficient for diagnosing chronic diseases. The technologies are also helpful in the overall treatment of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, etc. As it is essential to diagnose these diseases at a primary stage, the demand for multimodal imaging techniques has been growing rapidly over the past few years. According to the estimations, approx 3.6 billion radiology tests are performed in a year around the globe.

The technological advancements in the global multimodal imaging market would be another reason for the boost in the market growth.

The key market players are continuously introducing advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the devices to boost its demand in the market. The recent innovation of photoacoustic imaging with ultrasound imaging provides accurate functional and cellular information of the tissues. Apart from that, company partnerships for technological advancements would create promising growth opportunities for the market. GE Healthcare recently partnered with Spectronic Medical to launch AI-based software for use in MR-based radiotherapy.

However, the expensive cost of multimodal imaging modalities is forecast to slow down the growth of the global multimodal imaging market, mainly in developing and under-developed countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The growth of the global multimodal imaging market was severely obstructed due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients undergoing chronic treatments avoided visiting hospitals as they are more prone to deadly infections. The diagnosis activities and treatments were halted for a few months, which ultimately declined the demand for multimodal imaging technologies. However, the market is expected to gain traction after the lockdown period.

Global Multimodal Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America witnesses the high pervasiveness of cancer, stroke, bone cancer, and fractures, which makes the region, highest contributor to the growth of the global multimodal imaging market. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases were registered in the United States in 2021.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare (United States)

Heidelberg Engineering (Germany)

Bruker Corporation (United States)

Infraredx, Inc. (North America)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

MILabs B.V. (Europe)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Kft (Europe)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Spectrum Dynamics Medical (Asia)

Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc. (North America)

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China)

Mediso Ltd. (Europe)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd (China)

MR Solutions Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Optovue, Inc. (United States)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States)

Other prominent players.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

PET/CT Systems

SPECT/CT Systems

PET/MR Systems

OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

Other Multimodal Imaging Systems

By Application

Cardiology

Brain & Neurology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

