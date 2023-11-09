Kerry Logistics Network Awarded Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year for Seven Consecutive Years

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was named the Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year for the seventh time in a row at the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards (the 'Awards'). The awards ceremony was held in Malaysia on 8 November 2023.



Organised annually by global business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the Awards were established to specifically focus on the Asia Pacific region, aiming to celebrate outstanding companies across various sectors. Winners are determined through industry trends analysis and research interviews, based on parameters including revenue growth, market share, leadership, range of products, new customer wins and business/market strategy.



Vic Cheung, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are again grateful to Frost & Sullivan for the recognition. Winning the title for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to our dedication and consistency, as well as our flexibility and innovation in delivering the most fitting logistics solutions to our customers. In the future, we will stay humble and keep on learning, hoping to further contribute to the global supply chain and facilitate our customers in adapting to the shifts in the logistics landscape."Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork



About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards aim to identify and honour best-in-class companies within their respective industries, based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. Companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry in order to identify best practices.



