Taiwan Coast Guard throws Chinese fishing boat's illegal catch back into sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Wednesday (Nov. 8) intercepted a Chinese fishing vessel in Taiwan's territorial waters, detained 13 crew members, and dumped its illegal catch in the ocean.

According to a press release issued on Thursday (Nov. 9), a patrol boat from the Central Branch of the Coast Guard, discovered a Chinese fishing vessel operating within Taiwan's contiguous zone 20 nautical miles (37 km) off the coast of Miaoli County's Tongxiao Township. Despite trying to escape, CGA officers boarded the ship and dumped over 200 kilograms of fish.

On Wednesday morning the 100-ton class 3rd generation type 2 patrol boat identified as PP-10035 was performing maritime patrol duties off the coast of Tonogxiao Township. It encountered the Chinese fishing boat Min Huiyu (閩惠漁) operating within Taiwan's contiguous zone.

CGA personnel broadcast a request for the ship to stop for inspection. After multiple broadcasts were issued, the Min Huiyu refused to stop, sped up, and took evasive maneuvers.



Min Huiyu Chinese fishing vessel intercepted on Nov. 8. (CGA image)

The Coast Guard officers "braved the danger of wind and waves" to pursue the Chinese fishing vessel and eventually succeeded in forcing it to stop for boarding and inspection, according to the CGA.

The Chinese captain was surnamed Kang (康), and the steel-hulled ship weighed about 230 tons. No pork products were found on the boat, but the illegally caught fish were thrown into the sea, as per the law.

Since it was clear that Min Huiyu illegally entered Taiwan's contiguous zone for fishing, it was towed along with the captain and crew. They went to CGA's Port of Taichung base for an investigation, according to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).