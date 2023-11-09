North America Precision Medicine Market Size Expected to Witness High Growth Over the Forecast Period 2023-2032

The latest research report on the North America Precision Medicine Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The North American precision medicine market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.04%, reaching a revenue of USD 36.25 Billion by 2023.

Precision medicine is a revolutionary approach to diagnosing and treating diseases that leverages relevant data about a patient’s genetic makeup, as well as environmental and behavioral factors. The North American region has been at the forefront of adopting technological innovations and advancements in the healthcare sector, making it a key growth area for the precision medicine market.

The market is divided into three primary segments: ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and infectious diseases), and technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, and companion diagnostics).

Diagnostic tools companies are expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecasted period of 2018-2023, driven by a rise in demand for precision medicine. Diagnostic tools and treatments play a crucial role in the development of precision solutions to determine whether a drug is appropriate for a patient or not. Among the therapeutics segments, cancer therapeutics is expected to show a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector in North America are the key growth factors for the precision medicine market. In 2015, the then-President of the United States, Barrack Obama, launched the Precision Medicine Initiative to revolutionize methods to improve health and treat diseases. Government initiatives and policies that encourage such technologies are expected to further drive the growth of the precision medicine market in North America.

However, the adoption of precision medicine can hit roadblocks due to concerns regarding consumer privacy and data protection, particularly with regards to personal information like genetic data, DNA and RNA data, etc. Additionally, the time-consuming approvals required by pharmaceutical companies from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a particular drug or treatment might be challenging and hinder the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the North American precision medicine market include Abbott, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

