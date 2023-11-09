Vertical Farming Market 2023 Key Regions, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Vertical Farming market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

According to a new study published by Report Ocean Market Research the worldwide Vertical Farming market is anticipated to reach over USD 11,905 million by 2026. In 2017, the shipping container dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

It offers details on crucial market processes, such as leading participants. Changes in consumer behavioral patterns have temporarily hindered the market’s growth because the size of the Vertical Farming market is still insufficient to predict precise dollar estimates. As a result, it will be essential to conduct a more thorough analysis of the market by considering other factors.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Over the forecast period, the size of the worldwide Vertical Farming market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (2023-2032). The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

On the basis of offerings, the market is segmented into lighting solutions, sensors, climate control, and hydroponic components. In 2017, the lighting solutions accounted for the major share in the global market. Lighting solutions are used to provide uniform lighting conditions suitable for plant growth. The leading market players offering lighting solutions for vertical farming include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumitex, Inc., and Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include BrightFarms, Agrilution, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Freight Farms, Illumitex, Inc., and Vertical Farm Systems among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

The growing population worldwide has resulted in significant increase in food demand. Vertical farming is increasingly being used to meet the high-demand for food crops. The factors driving the growth of vertical farming market include ability to produce high quality crops throughout the year, lesser use of water for crop cultivation, and lower dependency on weather conditions. Organic and chemical free crops can be grown with the help of vertical farming in artificially controlled environments, which further increases its adoption. Other factors driving the market include growing urban population, and reduced environmental pollution. However, high initial investment and crop production of limited varieties restrict the growth of vertical farming market.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue of $835 million in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. This is owing to significant growth of population in the region. Lack of fertile land, Strong technical expertise in agricultural practices, and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supplement the market growth.

The growing mechanisms used for vertical farming include hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. In 2017, hydroponics accounted for the largest share in the global market, and was estimated at USD 1,086 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Hydroponics is a process of growing plants where the traditional soil medium is replaced by nutrient and mineral rich water solution. Hydroponics offer benefits such as availability of crops throughout the year, faster plant growth, and eliminate the growth of pesticides.

