Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2026

The global automatic content recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-user application, and region. Of all the technologies, speech recognition held the largest market share of 42.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 452.1 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user application, advertising, media and entertainment held the largest market share of 24.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 261 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.3%.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technique used by an application to identify a content element within a close distance. These techniques are most commonly used in televisions, smartphones, and tablets nowadays. By making use of watermark technology or fingerprinting technology, ACR helps in dynamic and seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices and viewers. ACR is poised to power the majority of these next generation interactive applications.

ACR is an emerging technology that is widely used to capture and identify digital content, across devices connected to internet. The automatic content recognition technology generally works on certain algorithms that identify and capture the content. This content is often in the form of an image, video clip or an audio note. The major technologies being used to identify the content include fingerprinting, watermarking, and speech recognition. Many companies provide these technologies integrated within a mobile application. Advertising, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics are the leading end-users of the automatic content recognition technology. The applications of automatic content recognition include content enhancement, content identification, real-time audience measurement, and broadcast monitoring.

The global automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively. There have been developments in the media and advertising industry, considering the recognition of content and personalizing the output. Shazam, allows the users to identify any music played in the background and display matching results. Another great example of content recognition is Google Images, wherein the user can upload any image and get search results based on the content recorded in the image.

Key Players

The key players in the global automatic content recognition market are Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment.

