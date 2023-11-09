Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

According to a new study published by Report Ocean Market Research, the Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market is anticipated to reach USD 48.2 billion by 2026. The market for VR in gaming is propelled by factors including, increasing disposable income of people worldwide and continuous improvement in existing gaming technologies including, 3D effects, motion tracking, and interactive graphics for drawing users’ attention. With the increase in spending capacity of people, people are demanding for new sources of entertainment and VR games offers a unique way of entertainment.

It offers details on crucial market processes, such as leading participants. Changes in consumer behavioral patterns have temporarily hindered the market’s growth because the size of the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market is still insufficient to predict precise dollar estimates. As a result, it will be essential to conduct a more thorough analysis of the market by considering other factors.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Over the forecast period, the size of the worldwide Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (2023-2032). The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The hardware component segment of VR in gaming market held more than 50% of the market share in 2016 and is further expected to lead during the forecast period. The high-cost of hardware components is the major factor for the increasing growth. However, with the increasing demand for these products, the prices are expected to decrease in the near future.

The hardware segment is expected to grow very rapidly, the software segment is anticipated to experience modest growth. Adoption of the virtual reality technology has raised user expectation for enhanced software solutions, hence increasing challenges for developers than before. By Geography, North America region accounted for the largest share for VR gaming in terms of revenue globally in 2017. The growth of North American market is attributed to accessibility of advanced gaming technology as well as acceptance and adoption of VR gaming products including head mounted displays. Further, Europe accounted for the second dominating region in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period attributed to constantly increasing online gamers in developing countries such as China and India and a strong gamers base in countries such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The players operating in the market are constantly focusing on development of new products to efficiently compete in the highly aggressive market for VR gaming. For instance, Sony launched Project Morpheus VR heads, a head mounted display device that offers high resolution and efficient tracking accuracy. The major players operating in the Virtual Reality in Gaming include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Electronic Arts, Nintendo Company Ltd., Linden Labs, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Facebook (Oculus), Google, Inc., HTC Corporation, and Tesla Studios among others. Companies including Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are the major players operating in the market.

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

