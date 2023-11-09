Military Man-Portable Radar System Market Analysis Size, Challenges and Growth Opportunities till 2026

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Military Man-Portable Radar System Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Military Man-Portable Radar System Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Others), Range (<50Km, >50Km), Frequency Band (Ku, Ka, Others), Application (Search & Detection, Target Acquisition, Air Defence, Others), & Region-Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The essential factors that are impelling the development of the global military man-portable radar system market are quick joining of innovatively propelled arrangements in the defense sector and growth in the demand for improvised surveillance frameworks to advance the defense procedures of nations that are confronting regional clashes and terrorist attacks. However, the high capital investment required for establishment of man-portable radar systems is a restraining factor on the development of the global military man-portable radar system market amid the gauge time frame. The global military man-portable radar system market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,748 Mn by the year 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global military man-portable radar system market is segmented on the basis of its component, range, frequency band, application and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is classified as transmitter, receivers, antenna, and others. On the basis of its range, the market is bifurcated into less than 50km and more than 50 km. by frequency, the market is divided into Ku-Band, Ka-Band, Others. Based on its application, the market is classified into Target Acquisition, Search and Detection, Air Defense, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global military man-portable radar system market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Key Players

ASELSAN A.S., BAE Systems PLC., Harris Corporation, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., and SpotterRF, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, Saab AB, Telefunken Racoms, FLIR Systems Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the global military man-portable radar system market.

