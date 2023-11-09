Orthopedic Implants Market 2023 Key Regions, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean has recently published a revised figures report on the worldwide Orthopedic Implants market. Growth prospects and difficulties are noted in the paper. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The global orthopedic implants market is anticipated to reach USD 6,558.32 million by 2025 according to a new report published by Report Ocean. In 2017, application type, knee orthopedic implants segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the orthopedic implants market.

Changes in consumer behavioral patterns have temporarily hindered the market's growth because the size of the Orthopedic Implants market is still insufficient to predict precise dollar estimates.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Over the forecast period, the size of the worldwide Orthopedic Implants market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (2023-2032).

The leading companies operating in this market icludes Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Aesculap Implants Systems, DePuy Synthes, BioTek Instruments Inc., Conmed Corporation, The Orthopedic Implant Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive Inc., and Arthrocare Crporation.Key Findings from the study suggest implants available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Companies while developing new implant device which consider the factors such as increasing awareness and acceptance for orthopedic implants, and effective treatment for various orthopedic disorders in the developing countries. North America is presumed to dominate the global orthopedic implants market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

We continuously monitor the direct effects of COVID-19 (Update #Omicron mutations analysis) and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The Russia-Ukraine War, which broke out in February 2022, had an effect on industries all across the world. Strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace have been widely announced. The Russia-Ukraine War in 2022 has hurt the market. The war between Russia and Ukraine increases defense spending and strengthens the armed forces of NATO members. The majority of European countries have increased their defense spending as a result of Russia’s invasion. German defense spending will rise above 2% of GDP thanks to an allocation of USD 109 billion, which is more than the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

The global orthopedic implants market growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of the geriatric population globally and increased life expectancy that has increased the risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. For instance, according to WHO the average life expectancy in Japan is approximately 83.7 years, and 82.3 years in South Korea. Additionally, increased government expenditure on medical device industry, and the development of favorable government regulations for the use of these orthopedic implants to influence the market growth during this period. Moreover, the changing lifestyle, rising number of sports injuries, and trauma cases is also an important factor that is positively affecting the market. On the other hand, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgery for treating various spinal injuries and spinal disorders. However, high treatment cost of orthopedic implants, and stringent regulatory for the use of various orthopedic implants to hinder the growth of the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application type, the global orthopedic implants market is segmented as, spinal orthopedic implants, hip orthopedic implants, knee orthopedic implants, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic implants, dental orthopedic implants, and S.E.T (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma) orthopedic implants.

By geography, the global orthopedic implant market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of geography, North America dominates the entire orthopedic implant market. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure by the local governments and developed healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of the geriatric population in this region to spur the orthopedic implant market in North America.

