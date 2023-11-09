Veterinary Ultrasound Market Seizing the Future of Market Size Success Strategies for Business Leaders

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Ultrasound is used to detect changes in appearance, size, or contour of organs, tissues, and vessels or to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasounds are imaging devices used to image areas such as the abdomen and chest or heart of small animals. Ultrasounds also help to improve the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care.

The veterinary industry remains influenced by the constant technological evolution taking place in the healthcare sector. Over the years, imaging devices have undergone a tremendous transformation with further altercations expected in the future. As a result, veterinary ultrasound has also progressed significantly. Increased efforts towards improving imaging technology are helping lift the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care. During the review period, the global market for veterinary is expected to be influenced by factors such as increased expenditure on pet care, growing animal companion trend, and raising awareness about animal health.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is expected to reach a market value of USD 234.55 million by 2023 from USD 145.23 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 37.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 32.2% and 20.5%, respectively.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into animal type, type, product type, therapeutic area, imaging technology, end user, and region.

Key Players

GE Healthcare, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., Ltd, Esaote, Mindray, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, BCF Technology, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., CHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., SonoScape Medical Corp, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (SIUI), CANON INC., Hitachi, Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, and others.

Scope of the Report:

The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031.

Some Important Questions Answered in Market Report:

What will be the market growth rate, overview, and analysis by type in 2031?

What are the primary factors influencing market dynamics?

What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in the market?

What are the overall market dynamics? Does the overview include scope analysis and price analysis of key manufacturer profiles?

What are the opportunities, risks, and driving forces in the market?

Who are the main manufacturers in the market?

What factors are driving and limiting this industry?

What are the conditions for market growth?

What are the industry opportunities and segment risks faced by major vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the main providers?

