Isolation Amplifier Future of Market Size Exploring the Unknown and Finding Success

An isolation amplifier acts as a barrier by isolating one part of the circuit from another, thus preventing loss of energy that may lead to hazardous situations. According to the area of application, the isolated amplifiers are integrated with either transformers that exploit magnetic fields, small high voltage capacitors that exploit electric fields, or optoisolators that provide isolation by using light in the form of electromagnetic radiation. For the purpose of this study, the global isolation amplifier market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into medical, industrial, nuclear, telecommunication, and others. By type, the market has been divided into analog, and digital. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on type,

the analog isolation amplifier segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 510.4 million in 2017, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Based on application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 249.4 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 9.1%.

Rising demand for these amplifiers in various industrial processes in the telecommunication and healthcare sectors, among others, is fueling the market growth of isolation amplifiers. Whereas, the high pricing of wide bandwidth 3-port isolation amplifier still remains a challenge for the isolation amplifier market.

The global Isolation amplifier market is expected to grow at 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 37.39% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 28.13% and 24.87%, respectively.

The global Isolation amplifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,697.4 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global Isolation amplifier market are Texas Instruments Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Dewetron GmbH, Wurth Elektronik, DRAGO Automation GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Pte. Ltd., and Analog Devices, Inc.

