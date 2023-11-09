Alexa
Polish Office in Taipei to host 4th Chopin outdoor concert

Pianist Kamil Tokarski will perform medley of Chopin's works at Daan Forest Park

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/09 15:28
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fourth annual Chopin outdoor concert is scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 18) at 6 p.m. in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park.

Taiwan-based Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski will perform a medley of works by Frederic Chopin, while Anna Majchrzak will provide explanations in Mandarin, providing the historical and contextual significance of each classical masterpiece. Prior to Tokarski stepping on stage, his young Taiwanese students will play a composition by Polish composer Karol Kurpinski, a close friend of Chopin.

Tokarski, who has been living in Taipei for many years, is not only a virtuoso pianist but also an educator and promoter of Polish classical music in Taiwan, according to a Polish Office statement. He has organized many Polish classical music festivals across the country.

The pianist previously told Taiwan News that Taiwanese "love and respect classical music very much." The pianist added that he has organized several Polish classical music festivals in different cities around Taiwan in the past.

The concert is a joint effort between the Polish Office in Taipei, the Taipei City Government, and the Frederic Chopin Foundation of Taipei.

“The open-air form of this Chopin piano concert will allow the Taiwanese audience to experience the cherished Polish tradition of free, open-air concerts that annually take place in Chopin’s homeland,” the Polish Office said.
