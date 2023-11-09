Latin America Smart Hospital Market Insight and Key Players with Forecasts upto 2032

The latest research report on the Latin America Smart Hospital Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The Latin America smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40% and reach a market size of USD 0.80 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc.

In Latin America, due to adoption of technologies the market is expected to grow. With the help of partnerships with other industry players, the market is expected to grow. Internet and smartphone usage rates have grown much to accept the disruption of the digital medical services.

Wearable devices, mobile health (mHealth) apps and wireless connectivity have already entered the market and hence it is easier for the companies to enter the market in Latin America to introduce smart hospital advancements. The features that the region have accepted at the greatest extent right now are mHealth and electronic health record. The region is also slowly implementing remote patient monitoring, outpatient vigilance and other offerings of the smart hospital.

The Latin American smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and artificial intelligence (AI) (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT) and others. This region includes Argentina, Brazil and Mexico as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

The Latin America are currently focusing on mHealth because of mobile popularity in most of the countries of this region. Government initiatives in the healthcare sector, specifically for smart hospitals are boosting the service providers in the region. Awareness about digital health technologies is driving the demand for wearable health apps and digital therapeutic solutions. Investments in digital healthcare along with the entrance of several digital healthcare startups in the Latin American region are enhancing the smart hospital market.

Threats and key players

In Latin America, about 30% of the population do not have access to healthcare due to poor economic conditions. There is also a lack of adequate resources in the healthcare industry in the region and only a few countries in the region meet international standards of physicians per inhabitants or hospital beds available per inhabitants ratio. These hamper the growth of the market.

