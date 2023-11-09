Asia-Pacific Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth

The latest research report on the Asia-Pacific Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organizations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centers, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Japan is leading in SaaS adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The country accounts for at least 40% of the regions SaaS expenditure. There are barriers in the Japanese market for the entry of most of the global SaaS companies as there is a tendency for the organizations to opt for home-grown solutions.

Key growth factors

Asian businesses are trying to maintain cost and functionality for their continuously changing business requirements. The need for innovation, agility, flexibility and speed in the business process increases the demand for SaaS-based solutions. Also, the countries of Asia-Pacific are still developing and are not at par with the developed regions. So, the primary concern is always the cost-efficiency. SaaS vendors offer solutions with lower operational expenses that help drive margins.

Threats and key players

Asian organisations are still fighting non-tech issues in their institutions such as corruption, weak government administration and lack of purchasing power. These problems are much lower in the value chain. While solving these problems, incorporating SaaS in their systems seem to be either a distraction or luxury for their businesses.

