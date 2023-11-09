Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2032

The latest research report on the Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.00% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organizations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centers, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

Many large SaaS enterprises have expanded into the European countries as the market in the region is ripe for growth. The technological advancements in the region like the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning along with digitalization are major factors that are driving the SaaS growth. There are enough opportunities for the investors in the European SaaS market, as the market there is yet to mature.

Threats and key players

It is hard to find experienced SaaS sales and marketing people in some countries of Europe. It becomes a struggle for the SaaS companies when it comes to recruiting eligible software developers specializing in the marketing and sales solutions.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

