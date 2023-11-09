North America Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Shares, Growth Factors and Segmentation 2032

The latest research report on the North America Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a cloud computing model that enables third-party providers to deliver applications to consumers over the internet, removing the need for organizations to install and maintain software applications on their own computers or servers.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.59% during the forecast period 2018-2023, with public cloud and private cloud deployment models showing positive growth trends, and hybrid cloud models expected to gain momentum in the near future.

The SaaS market can be segmented by application into ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM, and others, with HRM having the largest market share and predicted to have the highest growth rate. By vertical, the market can be segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others, with BFSI holding the largest market share, and the manufacturing segment predicted to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

North America is experiencing large-scale digitalization across all its verticals, which will help vendors to provide more scalable, flexible, and customized solutions to customers. The SaaS adoption is more prevalent in the North American BFSI, manufacturing, and retail sectors than other verticals, and the region is moving towards digitalization of every vertical industry, further increasing the adoption of SaaS cloud services. SaaS incorporated with AI and machine learning is changing customer services in North America, and the region is predicted to develop further, creating path-breaking innovations in the cloud services market.

The North American SaaS vendors are trying to meet the rising demands of increasing security and scalability of services. Although North America is a mature market for the SaaS vendors, the demand for more secure cloud services remains a challenge for SaaS providers, given the emergence of more advanced technologies.

The key players in the North American SaaS market include Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Salesforce.

