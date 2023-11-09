Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

The latest research report on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) has revolutionized the way businesses operate by providing a cost-effective and scalable solution for accessing software applications over the internet. In this article, we will explore the SaaS market, its various segments, key growth factors, threats, and major players.

Overview of SaaS in the global market

SaaS is a type of cloud computing where a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It eliminates the need for organizations to install and run applications on their computers or data centers, thereby reducing hardware and software licensing costs.

Market drivers and challenges of SaaS in the global market

The increasing business outsourcing and globalization are prompting organizations to expand their boundaries and offer services to clients around the world. Organizations are looking for reliable business data to improve their workforce investment strategies and discover potential problems and their causes. The extensive use of social media and instant messaging has led to the adoption of SaaS among various enterprises. However, issues relating to data security, lack of integration, and the need for constant and high-speed internet connectivity pose a hindrance to the growth of the SaaS industry.

Market trends in the global SaaS market

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the near future. Depending on the application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. CRM has the largest market share for SaaS. By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Historical, current and forecasted market size data for SaaS in the global market

By region, North America has the largest market share in the global SaaS market. The main reason is the extensive use of SaaS-based solutions such as human capital management (HCM), office suites, emails, and web conferencing. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the SaaS market, owing to the increasing number of SaaS vendors who provide continuous marketing, support, and sales services to their clients.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Salesforce.

SaaS has emerged as a popular solution for organizations looking for cost-effective and scalable software applications. The SaaS market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as globalization and the need for reliable business data. The market is segmented based on deployment model, application, and vertical, and North America is currently the largest market for SaaS. However, the industry also faces challenges such as data security and the need for high-speed internet connectivity. Major players in the market include Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Amazon.com Inc.

