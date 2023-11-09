Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - With 11.11 just around the corner, Kaira – Arlo's official distributor in Singapore – is joining in the shopping fun with attractive offers across Arlo's home security solution portfolio. From the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera – there's no shortage of options for you to choose just the right security solution for your home.



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera



The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edge 4K video capabilities with HDR, an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view and enhanced colour night vision to give you a crystal-clear view of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design, a long-lasting 6-month rechargeable battery, and weather resistance.



Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera: SGD389 (RP: SGD399) on Shopee and Lazada

Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle: SGD769 (RP: SGD799) on Shopee and Lazada



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera



Looking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The newly-released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera is the perfect option for you! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as 2K HDR video quality, a 160-degree field of view, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and two-way audio, this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level with dual-band Wi-Fi support with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up to 30% longer battery life.



Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera – 2-camera bundle: SGD569 (RP: SGD599) on Shopee and Lazada



Promotions are also available at Challenger and Harvey Norman from 11.11 until the end of November.



For more information on Arlo products, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.




