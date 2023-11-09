Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's Shandong steams up west side of Taiwan Strait median line

Shandong carrier strike group last spotted in northern Taiwan waters

  281
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/09 11:34
Shandong aircraft carrier. (China Ministry of National Defense photo)

Shandong aircraft carrier. (China Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday (Nov. 9) reported that China's Shandong aircraft carrier was detected navigating up the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued at 10 a.m., the MND said starting on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 8), the Shandong's carrier strike group sailed from south to north along the west side of the median line. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the strike group continued to head northward through the waters north of Taiwan.

The ministry added the military used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance methods to assess the movements of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels. It said it dispatched military assets to monitor and respond accordingly.

The Joint Staff of Japan's Ministry of Defense (MOD) on Monday (Nov. 6) announced that the Shandong conducted a nine-day training exercise from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. Carrier-based aircraft took off and landed about 420 times, while helicopters took off and landed about 150 times, bringing total carrier-based sorites to 570.
Shandong aircraft carrier
Shandong aircraft carrier group
PLAN
Taiwan Strait
median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/11/08 10:45
China launches 570 carrier-based sorties east of Taiwan over 9 days
China launches 570 carrier-based sorties east of Taiwan over 9 days
2023/11/07 11:56
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
2023/11/07 10:33
French envoy to Taiwan aims for fresh framework to engage with Indo-Pacific
French envoy to Taiwan aims for fresh framework to engage with Indo-Pacific
2023/11/06 11:29
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/11/06 10:16