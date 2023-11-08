Alexa
Rejoice at an Eel Festival showcase of contemporary dance music in Taipei

Inaugural event has high production values, big names, and some prominent local players

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/11/08 18:09
Meuko! Meuko! is a headliner at the inaugural Eel Festival on Saturday in New Taipei City. (Instagram, Meuko photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, arguably, has not been at the center of much musically since it was at the heart of Mandopop in the 1970s and 80s. It is often bypassed by the biggest stars of music video and stage, its indie scene is small and mostly unloved, while the nightlife can be tired and uninspired.

Rejoice, then, at news of a stream of cutting-edge electronic music artists and DJs who are gathering in Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 11) for the first Eel Festival. They are teaming up with the trend-breaking club Final and event collective PURE G for a showcase that promises something a bit different — including local and global talents, plus international-level production values.

The Scottish founder of the influential Hyperdub label, Kode9, will join the British vet of rave and dubstep Ben UFO for sets of contemporary dance music sounds. Meanwhile, one of Taipei’s standout experimental music producers and performers, Meuko! Meuko! will appear along with the highly-rated Malaysian DJ Tzusing among the headliners.

They top a strong supporting cast of artists such as the cross-genre Abyss X, Berlin-based Finnish duo Amnesia Scanner, experimental artist Freeka Tet, the duo Async Figure, Lorenzo Senni from Italy, and Coucou Chloe from France, who has collaborated with Lady Gaga.

Kode9. (Instagram, Kode9 photo)

The afternoon and late evening event is being held at the Dome in New Taipei City’s Xindian District. A conference center for launch events or banquets, it will be comprehensively transformed into what the organizers call an “architectural wonderland” of live acts, DJs, and singers. Blood Fairy is on stage design, with VJ work and lighting, respectively, from Kim Laughton and aka Chang.

Expect streamlined techno-Asian vibes, along with a panoply of the latest digital sounds from around the world. It won’t always be easy listening, but it will be new and fresh.

There will also be an after-party the same night at Final, with tunes from Batu and Ploy, plus Katrina, B2B, YuY, Ao Wu, Yexiao, Jondu, and Liujiachi.

Eel Festival takes place 1:30-10:30 p.m. at the Dome (圓頂劇場), 3, Section 3, Zhongxing Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City, 231. See here for tickets.

Eel Festival poster. (Eel Festival photo)
Ben UFO. (Instagram, Ben UFO photo)
Tzusing. (Instagram, Tzusing photo)

