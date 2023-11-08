Taiwan military defends missile plans against local opposition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of new missile bases and military installations will correspond to the country’s defense needs and respect local sensibilities, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Wednesday (Nov. 8).

The military stated members of Yunlin County Council voiced opposition against the installation of Harpoon missiles in the township of Huwei. It was planned to house the anti-ship missiles at six new bases, with Huwei listed as one of three priority sites.

The MND said the location of defense installations was based on enemy threats and strategic considerations, per UDN. The military emphasized harmonious relations with the public, saying they shared responsibility, security, and good and bad fortune.

The plans aim to establish a resilient defense capability and safeguard the country’s security, the MND said. In addition to the Harpoon bases, there were also plans to station Taiwan-made Sky Bow III anti-air missiles at 12 new bases.