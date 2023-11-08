11 sent to hospital after hornet attack in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two elderly tourists in their 60s were rushed to the hospital suffering from cardiac arrest and breathing complications after being attacked by a swarm of hornets in Taitung County’s Yanping Township on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).

The two individuals were part of an 11-person group stung by hornets while traveling to the Sazasa Open Air Museum. Two individuals fell to the ground and stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital, per PTS.

When the ambulance arrived, the victims of the hornet attack were quickly put on stretchers and rushed away in ambulances. Members of the 50-person tour group notified medical staff that other members of the group also required medical attention.

The tour group was a Tucheng senior’s association. They were walking along a path led by local Indigenous children toward the open-air museum. "Many members of the tour group seemed to be injured, they had stings around their head and neck,” said one bystander.

"They began swarming, and there were so many of them. I also waved at them, but they stung me," said one tour group member.

According to Taitung Fire Department, 10 women and 1 man were stung by hornets. Two women collapsed to the ground and went into cardiac arrest after being stunned.