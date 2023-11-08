Direct Reduced Iron Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2032

According to new research study on “Direct Reduced Iron Market ,” the report delivers comprehensive insights into the market’s size, share, trends, and analysis. It encompasses a wealth of information regarding the industry’s overview, growth patterns, demand dynamics, and global forecasts. Additionally, the report meticulously evaluates the competitive landscape, offering detailed profiles of key market players. Factors driving growth, market constraints, and recent industry developments are thoroughly examined within the report to provide a more profound understanding of the industry.
Global Direct Reduced Iron Market is valued at approximately USD 32.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) is a form of iron created from iron ore via a reduction process, commonly referred to as sponge iron. DRI is created by compressing the oxygen out of iron ore without melting, in contrast to conventional techniques of producing iron that require a blast furnace. The reduction process takes place at a lower temperature, usually below the iron melting point. The growing production of natural gas, the imposition of various environmental regulations, surging demand for high-quality DRI, coupled with the increased use of DRI in new applications are the most prominent factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.
Additionally, the growing steel production is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the directly reduced iron market. DRI is a major input in steel production. As the global demand for steel continues to rise, the demand for DRI also increases. DRI is preferred by steel manufacturers due to its high iron content, low impurities, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional iron ore. According to Statista, in 2021, crude steel production accounted for 1958.45 million metric tons around the world, which is a rise from 1881.37 million metric tons in 2020. The growth of the construction, automotive, and infrastructure sectors, particularly in emerging economies, fuels the demand for steel, thereby driving the DRI market. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the direct reduced iron market during the estimated period. Moreover, the advancements in direct reduction technology, as well as the increasing number of government regulations present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the availability of alternative iron sources and the high capital required for establishing a DRI plant are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030
MARKET OVERVIEW
The direct reduced iron (DRI) market is a pivotal sector within the global steel and iron industry, known for its unique production process and its significant role in meeting the demands of steel production. In this deep analysis, we will delve into the direct reduced iron market, exploring its key features, growth drivers, prominent players, and the trends shaping its trajectory.
Direct reduced iron, often referred to as sponge iron, is produced by reducing iron ore (typically in the form of pellets or lumps) using a reducing gas derived from natural gas or coal in a process that removes oxygen. This results in a highly pure form of iron, which serves as a valuable raw material in the steelmaking process. DRI is especially renowned for its lower impurity content, making it a preferred choice in steel production.
One of the primary drivers of the DRI market is the increasing demand for steel production, particularly in emerging economies. Steel is a foundational material in construction, automotive manufacturing, and various industries, and DRI is a crucial input in the steelmaking process. The growth of construction and infrastructure development in emerging markets contributes to the rising demand for DRI.
Another significant factor is the pursuit of environmentally sustainable steel production. DRI is considered more environmentally friendly than traditional blast furnace ironmaking due to its lower carbon emissions and energy consumption. As environmental regulations become more stringent, steelmakers are increasingly turning to DRI to reduce their environmental footprint, which is expected to boost the DRI market.
Key players in the DRI market include companies like Midrex Technologies, Inc., HYL Technologies, Tenova HYL, and voestalpine. These companies specialize in direct reduction technologies, process equipment, and plant construction, playing a critical role in the development and expansion of the DRI industry.
The DRI market is also influenced by technological advancements. Continuous innovation in direct reduction technologies, such as moving bed reactors and fluidized bed reactors, is improving efficiency, reducing production costs, and expanding the scope of DRI applications. Additionally, the use of alternative feedstocks, like iron ore fines and waste materials, is becoming more prevalent, enhancing the sustainability of DRI production.
Furthermore, the DRI market is experiencing growth in its application beyond traditional steelmaking. DRI is being used in the production of ferroalloys, iron powders, and other specialty steel products. Its versatility and purity make it a valuable material in various industries, contributing to the market’s diversification.
Major market players included in this report are:
Qatar Steel (Qatar)
Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan)
ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)
NUCOR Corporation (U.S.)
Midrex Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Khouzestan Steel Company (Khuzestan)
Welspun Group (India)
Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC (Oman)
AM/NS India
Tosyali Algeria A.S. (Algeria)
Recent Developments in the Market:
In March 2022, ArcelorMittal announced that the company intended to invest USD 292 million with the objective of building a new manufacturing facility for electrical steels at the Mardyck plant in northern France. In addition to ArcelorMittal’s current electrical steel mill, the facility specializes in creating electrical steels for the engines of electric cars. The new industrial facility is likely to boost the French electromobility industry and have a 200-kiloton manufacturing capacity.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Pellets
Others
By Production Process:
Gas-based
Coal-based
By Application:
Steel Production
Construction
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
