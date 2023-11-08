Defense think tank chair emphasizes Taiwan’s need for strong deterrence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s deterrence against China needs to be strengthened for the world to avoid yet another military conflict, the chair of one of the country’s top defense think tanks told the Taipei Security Dialogue Wednesday (Nov. 8).

Huoh Shoou-yeh (霍守業), a four-star general, heads the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), launched in 2018. He was speaking at the opening of the security forum devoted to “China and Its Challenges to Global Order and Democracy.”

Huoh said there was no way of telling when the Russo-Ukrainian war and the conflict between Israel and Hamas would end, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Because of China’s rising threat, the world is also paying more attention to the situation in the area surrounding the Taiwan Strait, he said.

Huoh said that countries in the Indo-Pacific area and around the world needed to cooperate to strengthen deterrence in favor of peace and stability. Otherwise, humanity will fall victim to yet another war, the former chief of the general staff said.

Huoh expressed satisfaction at seeing experts from 10 countries, including the United States, European Union member states, Japan, Singapore, India, and Turkey participate in the dialogue.