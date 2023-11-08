Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan conscripts must fight if war occurs during mandatory service

Veteran affairs minister Feng Shih-kuan says citizens are constitutionally required to fight

  202
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/08 15:12
A pedestrian walks past military recruitment propaganda in Taipei. (CNA photo)

A pedestrian walks past military recruitment propaganda in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those completing their compulsory military service in Taiwan’s army will “of course” have to go to the battlefield in the event of war, former defense minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

Feng’s comments come after Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said that conscripts will not be sent into battle in the event of war, amid discussion of extending the country’s compulsory service to one year. Feng, who is now veteran affairs minister, said the constitution states that citizens are obliged to perform military service in the event of a conflict, per CNA.

When asked about Lai’s statement, Feng declined to comment. However, when asked if conscripts would have to serve on the battlefield, after first brushing off the question, he said of course they would have to.

Currently, men born after 1994 are required to undergo four months of compulsory military service after they turn 18. Starting 2025, those born after 2005 will have to serve for one year.
Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬)
Mandatory military service
compulsory military service in Taiwan
Taiwan military
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
Lai open to having opposition parties in Cabinet if elected Taiwan president
2023/11/07 19:24
Academic lists 5 tactics China could use to seize Taiwan
Academic lists 5 tactics China could use to seize Taiwan
2023/11/07 15:48
Taiwan intelligence agencies remain vigilant of Chinese military activity
Taiwan intelligence agencies remain vigilant of Chinese military activity
2023/11/06 14:41
US Air Force official says Taiwanese willing to fight against Chinese invasion
US Air Force official says Taiwanese willing to fight against Chinese invasion
2023/11/05 15:25
Taiwan's Brave Eagle advanced trainer steadily replacing F-5 fleet
Taiwan's Brave Eagle advanced trainer steadily replacing F-5 fleet
2023/11/05 13:57