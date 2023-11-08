SOHO Mobile Banking Market Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “SOHO Mobile Banking Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The SOHO Mobile Banking can be defined as utilization of mobile banking activities conducted in Small Offices or Home Offices. SOHO refers to privately operated business consist of self-employed individuals. The use of Mobile based banking in SOHO businesses offers various advantages such as convenience, timesaving, cost of saving, operation ease, and improves the work efficiency. The rising Start-up culture globally and increasing adoption of digital banking solutions as well as growing number of product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2021, the number of digital banking users in United States was estimated at 197 million users, and the number of digital banking users in the country is forecasted to grow to 217 million by 2025. Furthermore, leading market are coming up with innovating mobile banking products and services for SOHO businesses to capitalize the growing need for SOHO Mobile Banking. For instance, in November 2021, India based Kinara Capital launched its new myKinara mobile app that comes. This app is first of its kind in the unsecured MSME business lending space. myKinara app offers collateral-free business loans digitally within 24-hours turnaround time (TAT). Moreover, in June 2022, India based ICICI Bank launched a digital service for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that can also be used by customers of other banks. This new facility can be availed through the new version of the bank’s InstaBIZ app. Also, growing penetration of 5G technologies coupled with rising technological advancements in mobile banking solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern over data breaches impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clyde

Digit

Flywire

IHS Markit Digital

MANTL

Remitly

Riskified

Spring Labs

Robinhood

Chime

MARKET OVERVIEW

The “SOHO Mobile Banking Market” refers to Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) banking solutions that cater to the financial needs of small businesses and individuals who operate from home offices. These banking services are accessible through mobile applications. Here’s a deep analysis of the SOHO Mobile Banking Market:

Definition : SOHO Mobile Banking refers to the provision of banking and financial services to small businesses and home-based entrepreneurs through mobile applications, allowing them to manage their financial activities on the go.

: SOHO Mobile Banking refers to the provision of banking and financial services to small businesses and home-based entrepreneurs through mobile applications, allowing them to manage their financial activities on the go. Target Audience : The primary audience for SOHO Mobile Banking includes micro-businesses, freelancers, sole proprietors, and individuals who run small businesses from their homes.

: The primary audience for SOHO Mobile Banking includes micro-businesses, freelancers, sole proprietors, and individuals who run small businesses from their homes. Key Features : SOHO Mobile Banking apps offer features like account management, fund transfers, bill payments, mobile check deposits, and access to financial insights tailored for small businesses.

: SOHO Mobile Banking apps offer features like account management, fund transfers, bill payments, mobile check deposits, and access to financial insights tailored for small businesses. Financial Inclusion : SOHO Mobile Banking can improve financial inclusion by providing access to banking services for individuals and businesses that may not have easy access to traditional banking institutions.

: SOHO Mobile Banking can improve financial inclusion by providing access to banking services for individuals and businesses that may not have easy access to traditional banking institutions. Cost Efficiency : SOHO Mobile Banking is often cost-effective for small businesses, with reduced or no fees for basic services, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious entrepreneurs.

: SOHO Mobile Banking is often cost-effective for small businesses, with reduced or no fees for basic services, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious entrepreneurs. Security : Security is a critical concern, and SOHO Mobile Banking apps incorporate robust security measures like encryption, biometric authentication, and transaction alerts to protect user data and funds.

: Security is a critical concern, and SOHO Mobile Banking apps incorporate robust security measures like encryption, biometric authentication, and transaction alerts to protect user data and funds. Integration : Many SOHO Mobile Banking apps offer integration with accounting and invoicing software, simplifying financial management for small businesses.

: Many SOHO Mobile Banking apps offer integration with accounting and invoicing software, simplifying financial management for small businesses. Customer Support : Access to responsive customer support is essential, as small business owners may have questions or need assistance with financial transactions.

: Access to responsive customer support is essential, as small business owners may have questions or need assistance with financial transactions. Growth Potential : The SOHO Mobile Banking Market has substantial growth potential, especially as the number of home-based businesses continues to rise and technology evolves to meet their needs.

: The SOHO Mobile Banking Market has substantial growth potential, especially as the number of home-based businesses continues to rise and technology evolves to meet their needs. Challenges: Challenges in the market include competition from traditional banks and the need for continuous innovation to meet the specific demands of SOHO customers, such as simplified accounting and tax-related features.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services

Payments wallet

Insurance

Trading

Portfolio management

Loans and Financing

By Platform

Mobile app

Web portal

Tele-services

Others

By End User

Individual

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Market Research Objective:

To assess market size and growth potential:

The objective is to determine the current market size, estimate its growth rate, and identify potential opportunities for market expansion.

To understand customer preferences and behavior:

The objective is to gain insights into customer needs, preferences, buying behaviors, and decision-making processes to develop effective marketing strategies and product offerings.

To evaluate market competition:

The objective is to assess the competitive landscape, identify key competitors, analyze their market share, strengths, weaknesses, and strategies to formulate a competitive positioning.

To explore new market segments:

The objective is to identify and understand untapped or emerging market segments, assess their potential demand, and evaluate the feasibility of targeting these segments.

To assess brand perception and awareness:

The objective is to measure brand awareness, perception, and loyalty among customers and target audiences to gauge the effectiveness of branding and marketing efforts.

To evaluate product or service satisfaction:

The objective is to gather feedback from customers regarding their satisfaction levels with a specific product or service, identify areas for improvement, and enhance customer experience.

To analyze market trends and industry dynamics:

The objective is to identify and analyze market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and other factors influencing the industry’s dynamics to inform strategic decision-making.

To explore market entry opportunities:

The objective is to identify potential markets for expansion, assess their attractiveness, understand entry barriers, and evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets.

To conduct market segmentation and targeting:

The objective is to segment the market based on demographics, psychographics, or other relevant factors and develop targeted marketing strategies for each segment.

To assess pricing strategies:

The objective is to evaluate pricing strategies in the market, analyze price sensitivity among customers, and identify optimal pricing levels for products or services.

