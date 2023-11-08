Gloves Market Evaluating Industry Dynamics: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032 | 3M Co, Ansell

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Gloves Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Gloves Market.

The global gloves market is expected to reach $ million by 2025, registering a CAGR of $$% during 2021-2025. The global gloves market is driven by the factors such as increase in rubber production, rise in concerns regarding safety and hygiene, and surge in number of end users. In addition, rise in awareness among the healthcare service provider regarding hygiene and advancements in technology are further uplifting the growth of the market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped markets is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of the market during forecast period.

Gloves are a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) which is designed to protect staff from microbial contamination, or from contact with certain chemicals, and cross-transmission from healthcare associated infections. In addition, the gloves are categorized into medical/examination glove and industrial glove which is used in various fields. The demand for gloves is witnessing a boost in the market due to increase in infectious disease and COVID-19 across the globe. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule in December 19, for banning use of the most powdered medical gloves. Further, it was estimated that according to the Eagle Protect in the U.S around 300 billion disposable gloves are used annually across various industries

The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and country. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable sterile gloves, disposable examination and protective gloves, and consumer gloves. In addition, disposable sterile gloves is further divided into disposable surgical sterile gloves, disposable examination sterile gloves, and other sterile gloves. Further, disposable examination and protective gloves is further divided into disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves, disposable latex examination and protective gloves, disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves, and other disposable examination and protective gloves.

Based on industry the market is segmented into medical, horeca, cleaning, beauty, food and drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, electronics, construction, and others, Country wise, the market is analyzed across Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Germany, France, Russia, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey, U.S., Brazil, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Greece, Rest of the World.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2021 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

List of key players profiled in the report

– 3M Co.

– Ansell Ltd.

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

– Hartalega Holdings Berhad

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Kimberly-Clark Corp.

– Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

– Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

– Top Glove Corp. Bhd

– Semperit AG Holding

– Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

– The Glove Co.

– Supermax Corporation Berhad

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Disposable Sterile Gloves

o Disposable Surgical Sterile gloves

o Disposable Examination Sterile gloves

o Other Sterile gloves

– Disposable examination and protective gloves

o Disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves

o Disposable latex examination and protective gloves

o Disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves

o Other Disposable examination and protective gloves

– Consumer gloves

By Industry

o Medical

o Horeca (food)

o Cleaning

o Beauty

o Food and Drinks

o Pharmaceutical

o Chemical

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Construction

o Others

– By Country

? Poland

? Romania

? Ukraine

? Hungary

? Czech Republic

? Slovakia

? Italy

? Germany

? France

? Russia

? Great Britain

? Spain

? Portugal

? Denmark

? Netherlands

? Austria

? Switzerland

? Belgium

? Luxembourg

? Turkey

? U.S.

? Brazil

? Sweden

? Finland

? Norway

? Greece

? Rest of the world

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



