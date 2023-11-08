Home Medical Equipment Market Strategic Growth Forecast: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032 | Abbott Laboratories, Beckton Dickson And Company

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Home Medical Equipment Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Home Medical Equipment Market .

The global home medical equipment market was valued at $30,545.34 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $56,457.87 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.In addition, due to an increase in incidence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining considerable traction. The growth of the global home medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of home medical devices and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devices restrain the growth. The growth potential in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises of various devices that can be easily accessed by the patients or caregivers at home. These include blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, automated external defibrillators, and several others. The homecare equipment makes it easier for the patients to carry their day to day activities smoothly without the need of visiting hospitals and clinics regularly. This again saves their time and are proven to be cost effective. Further, medical equipment used for mobility assistance are widely being used by the elderly population as well as patients with certain difficulty in mobility.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1462

The global home medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home dialysis equipment, and other home therapeutic equipment. The market by home respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment.

The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, home liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other home oxygen delivery equipment. Based on home IV equipment, the market is divided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. The market on the basis of home dialysis equipment is categorized into home peritoneal dialysis product and home hemolysis product. The other home therapeutic equipment is sub-segmented into home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy devices, home braces & related products, home enteral feeding products, home automated external defibrillators, and home muscle &nerve stimulators. By patient monitoring equipment, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, peak flow meters, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitor.

The mobility assists & patient support equipment divides the market into mobility assist equipment, which include wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking assist devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on wheelchair, the market is bifurcated into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. The walking assist devices is categorized into walkers & rollators, canes & walking sticks, and crutches. Based on medical furniture, the market is classified into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts, and medical furniture accessories. By bathroom safety equipment, it is fragmented into bars, grips & rails; shower chairs; elevated toilet seats; and commodes. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of home medical equipment used for the treatment of diverse chronic diseases.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Baxter International Inc.

– Braun Melsungen AG

– Beckton Dickson And Company

– General Electric Company

– Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

– Invacare Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medtronic Plc

– Smith & Nephew Plc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY FUNCTIONALITY

– Therapeutic Equipment

o Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

? Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

? CPAP Machines

? CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

? CPAP Accessories

? Oxygen Delivery Equipment

? Oxygen Concentrators

? Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

? Oxygen Cannula

? Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

? Ventilators

? Nebulizers

? Humidifiers

o Home IV Equipment

? IV Pumps

? IV Administration

? IV Accessories

o Home Dialysis Equipment

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

? Home Hemolysis Product

o Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

? Home Physical Therapy Equipment

? Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

? Home Braces & Related Products

? Home Enteral Feeding Products

? Home Automated External Defibrillators

? Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

– Patient Monitoring Equipment

o Blood Glucose Monitors

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Holter Monitors

o Peak Flow Monitors

o Apnea Monitors

o Heart Rate Monitors

o Baby Monitors

o Electronic Thermometers

o Coagulation Monitors

o Others

– Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

o Wheelchairs

? Manual Wheelchairs

? Powered Wheelchairs

o Mobility Scooters

? Walking Assist Devices

? Walkers & Rollators

? Canes & Walking Sticks

? Crutches

o Medical Furniture

? Lift Chairs

? Medical Beds

? Stair Lifts

? Medical Furniture Accessories

o Bathroom Safety Equipment

? Bars, Grips & Rails

? Shower Chairs

? Elevated Toilet Seats

? Commodes

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

? Hospital Pharmacies

? Retail Pharmacies

? Online Retailers

BY REGION

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? France

? Germany

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Netherlands

? Norway

? Russia

? Sweden

? Switzerland

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? New Zealand

? Taiwan

? Thailand

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Arabia

? South Africa

? Chile

? Columbia

? Egypt

? Iran

? Israel

? Turkey

? Venezuela

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

