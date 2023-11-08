Indwelling Catheters Market Intelligence and Analysis: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032 | Sunmed, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Indwelling Catheters Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Indwelling Catheters Market.

The global indwelling catheters market accounted for $1,210.56 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $2,323.56 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. Large size indwelling catheters are commonly used for drainage of blood clots. Furthermore, to reduce the risk of clot formation in the bladder and to maintain the indwelling urinary catheter patency, continuous bladder irrigation technique is used. Additionally, previously indwelling catheters were made from latex rubber but now a days silicon coated latex is mostly preferred, owing to longer life span and minimum risk of urinary tract infections.

Indwelling catheters are soft, flexible tube that are used to drain urine from bladder to the collection bag. Indwelling catheters are used in urinary retention, urinary incontinence, during surgery, post operation, and other health problems. In addition, indwelling catheters are of two types such as urethral indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the urethra into the bladder and suprapubic indwelling catheter, which is inserted through the stomach directly into the bladder. Indwelling catheters can be used for long term catheterization and short term catheterization. Indwelling catheters, also known as foley catheters. Furthermore, Increase in incidence of urinary diseases, surge in the global geriatric population, and rise in surgical procedures are the major factors anticipated to drive the global indwelling catheters market during the forecast period.

In addition, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), more than 250,000 surgical procedures for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) are performed in the U.S. every year, leading to 2 million office visits. This is likely to propel demand for indwelling catheters in the forecast years. Furthermore, an increasing number of baby boomers is vulnerable to a range of urinary disorders, including urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia, prostate cancer, and urinary retention. This is anticipated to propel the demand for indwelling catheters market. However, complications associated with the indwelling catheters is increasing among the patients which is a major problem for the healthcare professionals and one of the major restraints for the global indwelling catheters market growth.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to a large population suffering from urinary disorders, rapid utilization of foley or indwelling catheters in hospitalized patients, and increasing focus on new product launches by industry players. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of geriatric patients suffering from urinary retention.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, material, coating type, application and region. On the basis product, it is categorized into 2-way catheters, 3-way catheters and 4-way Catheters. By material, the market is categorized into latex, and silicone. By coating type, the market is categorized into hydrogel coating, silver alloy coating, silicone-elastomer and others. By application, it is segmented into post-surgical care, critical care, urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amsino International, Inc.

– Bactiguard

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health Inc.

– Coloplast

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated,

– Sunmed, Llc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– 2-way Catheters

– 3-way Catheters

– 4-way Catheters

By Material

– Latex

– Silicone

By Coating Type

– Hydrogel Coating

– Silver Alloy Coating

– Silicone-elastomer

– Others

By Application

– Post-surgical Care

– Critical Care

– Urinary Incontinence

– Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

