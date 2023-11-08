Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking can be defined as an AI-enabled chat assistant that provides personalized responses by combining data analytics and cognitive computing based on individual customer profile, past banking relations, and location. In banking sector IVA assist customers in making payments, saving money, transferring funds, and checking account balances. The growing BFSI Sector worldwide and increasing automation in banking sector as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of Worldwide Banking, Finance & Insurances is estimated at USD 3.72 trillion in 2022, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 2.47% between 2022 & 2025 to reach to USD 4 trillion. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations to leverage the growing adoption to IVA. For instance, in June 2021, US based Dover Federal Credit Union partnered with interface.ai to deploy an intelligent virtual assistant to enhance member experiences & operational efficiencies. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies in emerging economies and rising growth of banking and activities. are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost coupled with rising threat of cybercrimes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Artificial Solutions

IBM

Nuance Communications Inc.

CSS Corp.

eGain Corporation

Oracle

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market relates to the integration of AI-powered virtual assistants into the banking and financial industry to provide customer service, enhance user experiences, and streamline operations. Here’s a deep analysis of the IVA-Based Banking Market:

Definition : The IVA-Based Banking Market refers to the application of intelligent virtual assistants, powered by artificial intelligence and natural language processing, in the banking and financial sector to interact with customers and perform various tasks.

: Major players in this market include financial institutions, fintech companies, and technology providers that develop and implement IVA solutions for customer support, transaction processing, and data analysis. Customer Engagement : IVAs in banking offer 24/7 customer support, help users navigate financial services, answer inquiries, and provide personalized recommendations, enhancing overall customer engagement and satisfaction.

: IVAs in banking offer 24/7 customer support, help users navigate financial services, answer inquiries, and provide personalized recommendations, enhancing overall customer engagement and satisfaction. Transaction Assistance : IVAs can assist customers in making transactions, such as transferring funds, paying bills, and managing accounts, simplifying and expediting the banking process.

: IVAs can assist customers in making transactions, such as transferring funds, paying bills, and managing accounts, simplifying and expediting the banking process. Security : Security is paramount in the banking sector, and IVAs incorporate advanced security measures, including biometric authentication and encryption, to safeguard sensitive customer information.

: Security is paramount in the banking sector, and IVAs incorporate advanced security measures, including biometric authentication and encryption, to safeguard sensitive customer information. Operational Efficiency : Intelligent virtual assistants are used for automating routine tasks like balance inquiries, account updates, and financial insights, reducing the workload on human staff and improving operational efficiency.

: Intelligent virtual assistants are used for automating routine tasks like balance inquiries, account updates, and financial insights, reducing the workload on human staff and improving operational efficiency. Data Analytics : IVAs analyze customer interactions and transaction data, providing valuable insights for banks to make informed decisions, detect fraud, and offer personalized financial advice.

: IVAs analyze customer interactions and transaction data, providing valuable insights for banks to make informed decisions, detect fraud, and offer personalized financial advice. Compliance : In the heavily regulated banking industry, IVAs help ensure compliance with financial regulations, provide audit trails, and assist in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

: In the heavily regulated banking industry, IVAs help ensure compliance with financial regulations, provide audit trails, and assist in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Market Growth : The IVA-Based Banking Market is witnessing substantial growth as banks invest in AI technology to enhance customer experiences, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the digital era.

: The IVA-Based Banking Market is witnessing substantial growth as banks invest in AI technology to enhance customer experiences, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the digital era. Future Trends: Future trends in the IVA-Based Banking Market include the use of voice recognition, more advanced AI capabilities, seamless integration with other banking services, and the potential for IVAs to serve as financial advisors, offering investment recommendations and financial planning assistance.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

By User Interface

Text-to-Text

Text-to-Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Market Research Objective:

To assess market size and growth potential:

The objective is to determine the current market size, estimate its growth rate, and identify potential opportunities for market expansion.

To understand customer preferences and behavior:

The objective is to gain insights into customer needs, preferences, buying behaviors, and decision-making processes to develop effective marketing strategies and product offerings.

To evaluate market competition:

The objective is to assess the competitive landscape, identify key competitors, analyze their market share, strengths, weaknesses, and strategies to formulate a competitive positioning.

To explore new market segments:

The objective is to identify and understand untapped or emerging market segments, assess their potential demand, and evaluate the feasibility of targeting these segments.

To assess brand perception and awareness:

The objective is to measure brand awareness, perception, and loyalty among customers and target audiences to gauge the effectiveness of branding and marketing efforts.

To evaluate product or service satisfaction:

The objective is to gather feedback from customers regarding their satisfaction levels with a specific product or service, identify areas for improvement, and enhance customer experience.

To analyze market trends and industry dynamics:

The objective is to identify and analyze market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and other factors influencing the industry’s dynamics to inform strategic decision-making.

To explore market entry opportunities:

The objective is to identify potential markets for expansion, assess their attractiveness, understand entry barriers, and evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets.

To conduct market segmentation and targeting:

The objective is to segment the market based on demographics, psychographics, or other relevant factors and develop targeted marketing strategies for each segment.

To assess pricing strategies:

The objective is to evaluate pricing strategies in the market, analyze price sensitivity among customers, and identify optimal pricing levels for products or services.

