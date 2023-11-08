Self-driving Car Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2032

The latest research report on the Self-driving Car Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 155.69 Billion by 2024.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and Cisco) and automobile industry players (Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan)

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify as self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by up to 90%.

Artificial technologies power self-driving cars system. The software developer and car-manufacturer use vast amount of data from the sensors, image recognition that are integrated with machine learning that helps to build the autonomous car. The advanced control system use information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

The global self-driving car market segment is based on applications, automation, and technological components and geography. The global market for self-driving cars can be categorized on the basis of its applications (personal use and commercial use) based on automation (semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous) and based on technological components (radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system). Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

The increasing concern for road safety and the automotive technological advancement are some other drivers which are making this market grow. To sustain a safe and efficient transportation system, this is important.

When a car can drive itself back home or pick up another person, not many cars will be needed on the road. This will result in less traffic, more available parking space, a greener environment, etc.

Threats and key players

Even though the self-driving car market is forecasted to experience positive growth globally. Testing self-driver cars on roads is a big challenge as any fault or glitch in the software may be fatal.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

