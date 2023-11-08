Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Unlocking Insights: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast for 2032

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,164.86 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%. This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are likely to obstruct growth of the market in the coming years.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dialysis can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient’s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying the blood and removing toxins from patient’s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage. On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, and fistula. By dialysis site, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. The home dialysis segment is further classified into home hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis. By modality, it is categorized into conventional and daily (day time, night time). By product, it is segmented into devices and consumables. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Group

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Short-term Catheter

? Chronic Catheter

? Graft

? Fistula

o Peritoneal Dialysis

By Dialysis Site

o Hospitals

o Clinics & Dialysis Centers

o Home Dialysis

? Home Hemodialysis

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis

By Modality

o Conventional

o Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

By Product

o Devices

o Consumables

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

